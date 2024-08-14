26% fall in the number of houses sold in Donegal

There’s been a 26% decrease in the number of properties sold in Donegal.

71 properties were sold in the county in June 2024, that’s down from 96 during the same period last year.

The value of properties sold in Donegal in June totalled €13.1 million.

Property prices in the county dropped slightly to €185,000 in June, compared to June 2023 and down almost 10% on figures from May when the mean sale price for a property in the county was €204,000.

Looking at the county’s three Eircode areas, the highest prices were registered in F92 with an average price of €215,000, a year on year increase of 7.5%.

Average prices in the F94 area were just over €204,000, a rise of 4.5%

The F93 Eircode area saw prices fall slightly, with an average unit cost of just over €173,500, down 1.6%.