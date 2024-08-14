Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Join and Support Greg Hughes for the Annual Donegal Camino in aid of Cancer Care West

The annual Donegal Camino is taking place again this year to raise funds for Cancer Care West Donegal.

Greg Hughes will be participating in Day 2 of the Ards forest park walk on Monday the 2nd of September.  The Donegal Camino runs from Sunday the 1st  until Saturday the 7th of September. The Ards forest park walk is 7km in length and is suitable for all abilities. If you would like to take part simply register at www.donegalcamino.ie. Greg is fundraising for Cancer Care West Donegal. Unfortunately 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.  Cancer affects not just those diagnosed but their families and friends around them. 

Please give what you can and support this great service in Donegal.

Link to donate:

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/GregHughesfbclid=IwY2xjawEpja1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHb2uhR2ZhxrVPwwtcqXe1W9KuC11FNreqZ5tYAXBqiTro1Lj5TytBu_GeA_aem_XCJXPgLUXkoEi5uUB5SAPw

If you are unable to donate online, you can call the station on 0749125000 and one of the team will be able to help with payment.

 

Greg camino
