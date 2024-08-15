Donegal Food Response Network issues urgent back to school appeal

The Donegal Food Response Network has issued an urgent back to school appeal.

The group in conjunction with DLDC is asking for food donations, school supplies, vouchers, and cash for local families.

Approximately 640 families across Donegal are currently supported by the 21 organisations involved in the Donegal Food Response Network.

Rosanne Ní Ghallchóir, DCP na Rossan says parents are going without to ensure their children are ready for the new school term:

Margaret Larkin, Head of Operations, Donegal Local Development Company says the need for assistance is growing: