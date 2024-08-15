Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal Food Response Network issues urgent back to school appeal

The Donegal Food Response Network has issued an urgent back to school appeal.

The group in conjunction with DLDC is asking for food donations, school supplies, vouchers, and cash for local families.

Approximately 640 families across Donegal are currently supported by the 21 organisations involved in the Donegal Food Response Network.

Rosanne Ní Ghallchóir, DCP na Rossan says parents are going without to ensure their children are ready for the new school term:

 

 

 

Margaret Larkin, Head of Operations, Donegal Local Development Company says the need for assistance is growing:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains the region’s most listened to radio station

15 August 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

HJSE concerned at number of measles cases in Donegal

15 August 2024
Photo 2 - Cash seized in Donegal
News, Top Stories

Cash seized in Donegal as part of smuggling and shadow economy operation

15 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains the region’s most listened to radio station

15 August 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

HJSE concerned at number of measles cases in Donegal

15 August 2024
Photo 2 - Cash seized in Donegal
News, Top Stories

Cash seized in Donegal as part of smuggling and shadow economy operation

15 August 2024
food response
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Food Response Network issues urgent back to school appeal

15 August 2024
orla flynn
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU President urges government to make a decision on veterinary school bid

15 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube