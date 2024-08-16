Army Chaplin seriously injured after alledged stabbing in Galway army barracks

An army chaplain has been left seriously injured after a stabbing at a barracks in Galway.

Gardaí and members of the Armed Response Unit responded to the incident at Renmore Barracks at 10.45 last night.

A man in his 50s received a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A young man in his teens has arrested and is being detained at a Garda station in the west of the country.

The scene is currently being preserved while a technical exam is being carried out.