Council moves to further clarify use of Diamond, Donegal Town

Donegal County Council has moved to clarify the use of the Diamond, Donegal Town.

In a statement, the Council says, there has in recent days been some commentary on various media that it is preventing the use of the Diamond for activities such as charity sales.

The local authority has moved to clarify that it has no such objections to these types of activities taking place in the area.

The Council has reiterated that its concern revolves around the periodic use of the Diamond as a parking area for any form of vehicle including their use associated with other activities taking place there, including charity activities.

The statement concludes by asking that, for all of the reasons already provided by the Council, that everyone respect this request to ensure that the area can be enjoyed and accessed by all.

