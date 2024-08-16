Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council in the process of securing a new contractor to maintain public lights in Donegal

Donegal County Council has confirmed a new contractor is being appointed to maintain and manage Donegal’s 19,500 public lights.

Highland Radio News understands the existing contract expires this evening. The council hasn’t confirmed the timeline, but told us that a procurement process is nearing completion, and a contractor will be appointed in the near future.

The council added the new contractor will be provided with a list of outstanding issues, and elected members will be updated.

The council’s response concludes that the transition will take place in the background, and should not affect the general public or future maintenance performance.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig believes the only way to ensure that is to keep the service in public ownership………..

 

Question posed  by Highland Radio News to Donegal County Council-

We understand that the contract for the maintenance and replacement of public lighting in the county comes to an end on Friday August 16th. Please answer the following questions.
1  Has all outstanding repair work currently on the books been completed? 
2  Has a new contractor been appointed?
3  What arrangements are in place to ensure the transition to a new contractor is as seamless as possible?
Response from Donegal County Council –
1 There are over 19,500 public lights – faults develop and lights fail – this is an ongoing and live maintenance and management process dealt with through the Council’s public lighting team using its Asset Management System.

2 A procurement process in accordance with national and local guidelines is nearing completion and a contractor will be appointed in accordance with due process in the near future.

3 The new contractor will be provided with a list of outstanding / current outages and faults in the system and will address same while commencing other duties as set out in the terms of the contract. Elected Members and the Council’s website will be updated with relevant information but the transition will take place in the background and should not affect the general public or future maintenance performance. 

 

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

