Council in the process of securing a new contractor to maintain public lights in Donegal

Donegal County Council has confirmed a new contractor is being appointed to maintain and manage Donegal’s 19,500 public lights.

Highland Radio News understands the existing contract expires this evening. The council hasn’t confirmed the timeline, but told us that a procurement process is nearing completion, and a contractor will be appointed in the near future.

The council added the new contractor will be provided with a list of outstanding issues, and elected members will be updated.

The council’s response concludes that the transition will take place in the background, and should not affect the general public or future maintenance performance.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig believes the only way to ensure that is to keep the service in public ownership………..

Question posed by Highland Radio News to Donegal County Council-

We understand that the contract for the maintenance and replacement of public lighting in the county comes to an end on Friday August 16th. Please answer the following questions.

1 Has all outstanding repair work currently on the books been completed?

2 Has a new contractor been appointed?

3 What arrangements are in place to ensure the transition to a new contractor is as seamless as possible?

Response from Donegal County Council –