Dylan Browne-McMonagle was in the winner’s circle at Dundalk yesterday as he was on board the Paul W Flynn trained “Mrs. Willpower”.

The Donegal jockey went off as a 12/1 shot in that race – he also came close to upsetting the odds in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at 3:25. He finished 2nd on 50/1 shot Nakatomi.

Oisin Orr also had a good day – he followed up his win on Tuesday with two 2nd place finishes at Beverley yesterday.