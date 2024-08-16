Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Irish Music Month – Amhrán an Laoch

There’s a new element to Irish Music Month this year…

As well as a search for A New Local Hero, Irish Music Month will also look to unearth a cracking, originally composed song as Gaeilge.

Amhrán an Laoch is the song of the hero (or the hero’s song) – so if you or someone you know is writing songs through Irish – or using Irish extensively – get them to upload that song or track at www.irishmusicmonth.ie

If it’s your song that gets selected as Amhrán an Laoch, you will win:

• Airplay support across 21 independent Irish radio stations
• Guaranteed coverage in and support from Hot Press
• €2,000 euro prize money
• Music industry mentoring & support
• An opportunity to perform live at the A New Local Hero National Finale @ The Academy, Dublin in October and
• A record label release of your song with further on air support & promotion
                  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 August 2024
donegaltown2
News, Top Stories

Council moves to further clarify use of Diamond, Donegal Town

16 August 2024
pub bar alcohol
News, Top Stories

Seven pubs in Donegal to be converted into residential units

16 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Update: Man arrested in connection with Inishowen crash

16 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 August 2024
donegaltown2
News, Top Stories

Council moves to further clarify use of Diamond, Donegal Town

16 August 2024
pub bar alcohol
News, Top Stories

Seven pubs in Donegal to be converted into residential units

16 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Update: Man arrested in connection with Inishowen crash

16 August 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Army Chaplin seriously injured after alledged stabbing in Galway army barracks

16 August 2024
Irish-Music-Month-Image
News, Top Stories

Irish Music Month – Amhrán an Laoch

16 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube