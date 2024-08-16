Irish Music Month – Amhrán an Laoch

There’s a new element to Irish Music Month this year…

As well as a search for A New Local Hero, Irish Music Month will also look to unearth a cracking, originally composed song as Gaeilge.

Amhrán an Laoch is the song of the hero (or the hero’s song) – so if you or someone you know is writing songs through Irish – or using Irish extensively – get them to upload that song or track at www.irishmusicmonth.ie

If it’s your song that gets selected as Amhrán an Laoch, you will win:

• Airplay support across 21 independent Irish radio stations

• Guaranteed coverage in and support from Hot Press

• €2,000 euro prize money

• Music industry mentoring & support

• An opportunity to perform live at the A New Local Hero National Finale @ The Academy, Dublin in October and

• A record label release of your song with further on air support & promotion

