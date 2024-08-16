Over 100 properties hit by power outage in South Donegal

Over 100 properties in South Donegal remain without power today.
Parts of Killybegs were affected by the outage just before midnight.
ESB say it is currently working to repair the fault.
Power is expected to be restored at around 11:15am.
