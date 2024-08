Seven pubs in Donegal are set to be redeveloped into residential units.

Local authorities across the country have received 1,165 notifications to convert vacant commercial premises into new homes between 2018 and 2023. In Donegal, 39 notifications were issued resulting in the delivery of 72 residential units.

Of those properties, seven pubs in the county are to be converted into 16 residential units.

The initiative aims to tackle vacancy, increase housing supply and renew urban areas.