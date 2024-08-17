120 events taking place during Heritage Week in Donegal

Heritage Week starts today, with 120 events taking place in Donegal between now and tomorrow week, August 25th.

This year’s theme is ‘Connections, Routes and Networks’, and is intended to celebrate how people connect to each other, and explore the links between people and their local heritage”.

The County Donegal Heritage Officer is urging people to avail of the comprehensive programme of events in the county organised by heritage organisations, community groups and individuals across the county.

Joseph Gallagher says Heritage Week in County Donegal would not be the success it is were it not for the those people who organise events, and the people who support them…………………

HERITAGE WEEK EVENTS IN COUNTY DONEGAL – AT A GLANCE

Week-long Events:

 ‘Life Through The Lens’ Exhibition in Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny on

Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 Abbey of Donegal 550 History Tour at Abbey Historic Graveyard, Donegal Town at 11 a.m. on

Saturday to Friday and on Sunday.

 Donegal Town 550 Exhibition in the Donegal Railway Heritage Museum, Donegal Town on

Saturdays and Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

 Féile Saibhreas Mhachaire Rabhartaigh organised by Togra Fiontar agus Cultúr Uladh in Machaire

Rabhartaigh area from Saturday to Friday at various times.

 Home from Home – Letterkenny Reunion Exhibition in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny on

Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 SAN ROM Short Documentary & Exhibition in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny on

Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Sarah Lewtas: The Undertow – Exhibition in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny on Saturdays

from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Traditional Crafting Demonstrations organised by the Magh Ene Historical Society in the Bundoran

Community Centre on Monday & Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday & Friday from

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 Salthill Gardens at Mountcharles open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission €6. Ridge-making

demonstrations on Sunday to Thursday at 3 p.m.

 Reopening of Bundoran Community Museum at Bundoran Community Centre from 11 a.m. to 4

p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday.

 Routes to the Past – Free entry to Donegal Castle, Donegal Town with your Local Link ticket on

Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 17:

 Open Day at Christ Church, Church of Ireland, Mountcharles & Walking Tour to The Hall House

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Booking required for guided tour.

 Open Day at St.Connell’s Museum, Glenties from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Visit the Weaver's Cottage at Ionad Cois Locha, Dunlewey from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

 Open Day at Ardroe Thatch Cottage (by appointment only) in Portsalon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 Lá Oscailte ag Teach Mhicí Mhic Gabhann by Togra Fiontar & Cultúr Uladh CTR in Derryconnor,

Gortahork from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Open Day at Tony Gallinagh's Museum organised by Ballybofey, Stranorlar & District Historical

Society in Backleas, Stranorlar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Heritage Open Day at Teach John Micí Bán in Carrigart from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Workshop on Oral History For Beginners organised by Donegal County Archives and Donegal

County Museum in the County Museum, Letterkenny at 10.30 a.m. Booking required.

 A historical re-enactment entitled ‘Donegal Castle – We March on Kinsale’ organised by the Office

of Public Works in Donegal Castle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Plein Air Workshops at Glebe House & Gallery, Church Hill from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

 Guided Walking Tour of Donegal Town with a costumed guide from Donegal Town Tourist

Information Office at 1 p.m.

 Carndonagh: Communication & Heritage Down the Years hosted by the Colgan Heritage

Committee in Colgan Hall, Carndonagh from 1 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

 Donegal Mela – A Celebration of Indian Culture organised by the Indian Community Centre at An

Grianan Theatre Plaza, Port road, Letterkenny from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 A talk on ‘Donegal: A History of its People & Culture’ in Donegal County Museum, High Road,

Letterkenny at 2 p.m.

 Guided Biodiversity Walk along the Owenea River, Glenties leaving from the Owenea Angling

Centre, Mill Road, Glenties hosted by Local Authority Waters Programme at 2 p.m.

 The Wee Donegal in Pictures – Illustrated Talk hosted by Donegal Railway Museum, Donegal Town

at 2:30 p.m. Booking required.

 Drumboe Woods Bat Safari, Stranorlar organised by Donegal County Council Biodiversity Office

leaving from the BASE Enterprise Centre, Stranorlar at 7:30 p.m. Booking required.

 Oíche Airneáil agus Tine-Chnámh at Doaghbeg, Portsalon from 7:30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

 Óran a'Phíob: A Celebration of Scottish & Irish Piping Music in Ionad Cois Locha, Dún Lúiche at 8

p.m. Admission €8

 Brian Friel – Stories Rooted In Place, readings from the plays and short stories of Brian Friel

organised by The Brian Friel Centre in Ballybeg House, Main Street, Glenties at 8 p.m. Booking

Required. Admission €10

Sunday, August 18:

 Carndonagh: Communication & Heritage Down the Years – a guided tour of an area of local interest

departing from Colgan Hall, Carndonagh at 10:30 a.m. A bus tour will leave from Colgan Hall at

12:30 p.m. Cost €5

 Spanish Armada in Donegal, a re-enactment walk and historic encampment organised by Donegal

G.A.P. Heritage and History Group. Departing from Ardara Parish Centre at 9:30 a.m. Booking

required. Cost €10.

 Conservation of Reynolds’ Folly, Coolbeg in Rossnowlagh hosted by The Follies Trust from 11 a.m.

to 4 p.m.

 From Salt to Stone, a guided walk in Mountcharles organised by Mountcharles Heritage & Walking

Group leaving from the Village Pump, Mountcharles at 1 p.m.

 The Routes around Kilbarron Church, an afternoon of events organised by the Kilbarron Church

Conservation Group at the Micheál Ó Cléirigh Primary School, Creevy, Ballyshannon starting at 2

p.m.

 Open Wildlife Garden at Ros Bán Garden, Raphoe organised by Donegal Carers’ Association from 2

p.m. to 5 p.m. Donation requested to Donegal Carer’s Association.

 Tullaghobegley Ecumenical Service organised by Cumann Staire Chloch Cheann Fhaola at

Tullaghobegley Historic Graveyard, Falcarragh at 2:45 p.m.

 Vinyl Sunday at Glebe House & Gallery in Church Hill from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 Sean Teach Pobail Mhuire, Doirí Beaga: Comhrá Pobail – i dTreo Athraigh, eagraithe ag Paróiste

Ghaoth Dobhair, i gcomhar le Ionad Naomh Pádraig, Dobhar ag Scoil Mhuire, Na Doirí Beaga ag 3

i.n.

 Bridging Waters – EcoExcursion to Inishtrahull Island organised by the Inishowen Rivers Trust

leaving from Bunagee Pier, Culdaff at 4 p.m. Booking required. Admission €15.

Monday, August 19:

 Plein Eire Exhibition by Gaeltacht Thiar Thír Chonaill Painters in Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth

Dobhair, Na Doirí Beaga from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Explore Your Shore in Bundoran organised by Donegal County Council Biodiversity Office at 10:30

a.m. Booking required.

 Willow Weaving Workshops in Donegal Castle organised by the Office of Public Works at 11 a.m.

and at 2 p.m. Booking required.

 Wood Turning Demonstration in Donegal Castle organised by the Office of Public Works from 11

a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Handweaving Workshop – Make Your Own Bracelet in the Twin Towns Community Library,

Stranorlar at 11 a.m. Booking required.

 Teampall agus Reilig Mhachaire Gathlán, Doirí Beaga leis an staraí áitiúil Noel Ó Gallchóir agus an

Seandálaí Kate Robb (John Cronin & Associates) ag 4 i.n. / Machaire Gathlán Old Church &

Graveyard, Derrybeg with local historian Noel Ó Gallchóir and archaeologist Kate Robb (John

Cronin & Associates) at 4 p.m.

 ‘Donegal, Agriculture and the First Decades of the Twentieth Century’ – a talk in the Central Library

Letterkenny at 6:30 p.m.

 Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Jaunt, a guided tour leaving from the Cathedral Quarter Mosaic,

Church Lane, Letterkenny at 8 p.m. Cost €5.

 Donegal Bat Safari hosted by Bat Conservation Ireland in Donegal Town at 9 p.m. Booking

required.

Tuesday, August 20:

 Ards Friary from Forest to Sea, a guided walk, organised by Donegal County Council Biodiversity

Office at Ards Friary at 11 a.m. Booking required.

 Ó Doire Chonaire go dtí An Lagan, turas bus treoraithe eagraithe ag Togra Fiontar & Cultúr Uladh

CTR ón 11 a.m go 4 i.n. Caithfear clárú. Costas don lón.

 Pottery Demonstration in Donegal Castle, Donegal Town organised by the Office of Public Works

from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Unveiling of the 100th Anniversary Garda Plaque in Ballybofey organised by Ballybofey, Stranorlar

& District Historical Society at 4 p.m.

 Building the Burtonport Extension Railway – an illustrated talk in Donegal Railway Museum,

Donegal Town at 7 p.m. Booking required.

Wednesday, August 21:

 Cathedral Quarter Office Open Day on Church Lane, Letterkenny from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 ‘What's Wild in Your Garden?’ hosted by Donegal County Council Library Service in the Central

Library, Letterkenny at 11 a.m. Booking required.

 Heritage Days at Lough Derg at 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. Admission fee. Adults: €15 / Child (8-16 years):

€5

 Connect with Our Native Irish Woodlands in Glenveagh National Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Pottery Demonstration in Donegal Castle, Donegal Town organised by the Office of Public Works

from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Ancient Route-ways to Beltany Stone Circle, a field trip at Beltany Stone Circle, Tops, Raphoe at 12

noon.

 Plein Eire Exhibition by Gaeltacht Thiar Thír Chonaill Painters in Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth

Dobhair, Na Doirí Beaga from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 DACCHE – ‘How can our valuable heritage sites adapt to Climate Change?’ – a talk in Donegal

County Museum, Letterkenny at 1:30 p.m.

 Rathmullan’s Coastal Nature – a guided walk organised by Donegal County Council Biodiversity

Office leaving from Rathmullan Pier at 2 p.m. Booking required.

 Guided Tour of The Diamond, Raphoe organised by the Raphoe Masonic Lodge leaving St. Eunan’s

Cathedral at 2 p.m.

 Walking Through 1,500 years of Fahan – a walking tour organised by Fahan Community

Development Partnership CLG. Meeting at the car park beside St. Mura’s Church of Ireland, Fahan

at 3 p.m.

 Seisiún Scéalaíochta Teach Mhicí Mhic Gabhann, a reachtáil ag Togra Fiontar & Cultúr Uladh CTR i

gcomhar le Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta at 6 i.n. Caithfear clárú.

 Turas Mass at St. Peter's Lake, Mountcharles organised by Mountcharles Heritage & Walking Group

at 7 p.m.

 Brendan Mc Gloin, Master Stone Carver: The Irish High Cross – an illustrated presentation in

Bundoran Community Library at 7 p.m.

 The Arrival of the Revenue Police to Doochary – a talk hosted by Cumann Forbartha Na Dúchoraidh

/ Doochary Tidy Towns, Doochary Development Group in the Corkscrew Lounge, Doochary at 7

p.m.

 Disert Heritage Group Social Evening in the Bluestack Centre, Drimarone at 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 22:

 Gartan Habitats: Woods & Lakes – a guided walk from Glebe House & Gallery, Church Hill hosted by

the Local Authority Waters Programme at 11 a.m. Booking required.

 A Walk to View Doon Fort organised by Donegal G.A.P. Heritage & History Group leaving from

Kilclooney Dolmen Centre, Portnoo at 11 a.m. Booking required. Admission €5.

 Family Heritage Fun Day at Donegal Railway Museum, The Old Station House, Donegal Town from

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Pottery Demonstration in Donegal Castle, Donegal Town organised by the Office of Public Works

from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Heritage Days at Lough Derg at 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. Admission fee. Adults: €15 / Child (8-16

years): €5

 Textile Weaving Workshops in Donegal Castle, Donegal Town at 3 p.m. Booking required.

 Building Knockalla Coast Road: The Story – an illustrated talk hosted by Rathmullan History &

Heritage Group in the SVP Centre, Rathmullan at 7 p.m.

 The United Irishmen and Donegal – a talk by author Stephen McCracken in the Central Library,

Letterkenny at 6:30 p.m.

 A Tour of Stranorlar RC Graveyard, Chapel Street organised by Ballybofey, Stranorlar & District

Historical Society at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 23:

 Coach Trip from Dunkineely Community Centre organised by Dunkineely Community Limited at

9:30 a.m. Booking required. Cost €10.

 Plein Eire Exhibition by Gaeltacht Thiar Thír Chonaill Painters in Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth

Dobhair, Na Doirí Beaga from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Textile Weaving Workshops in Donegal Castle, Donegal Town at 11 a.m. Booking required.

 Ballyshannon's Global Connections organised by the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group in

Ballyshannon from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 Guided Nature Walk at McGlinchey’s Field Studies Centre, Sandfield, Ardara organised by the

National Parks & Wildlife Service at 1:45 p.m. Booking required.

 River Deele Family Fun at Convoy Enterprise Centre organised by the Local Authority Waters

Programme from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 Hidden Clonbeg Glebe – Summer Walk, Talk & Tea by the Clonbeg Heritage Group at Clonbeg

Glebe Historic Church & Graveyard, Creeslough at 6 p.m.

 Talks on ‘Donegal's Dynamic Nature- Weather and Ecosystems Through Time’ organised by the

Inishowen Rivers Trust at Lagg Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m.

 Lough Eske Heritage Walk organised by the Lough Eske Heritage & Community Group leaving from

Lough Eske Famine Pot car park at 7 p.m. Voluntary donation €5.

 Historical Talk on the history of St. Naul’s Church in Inver organised by the Inver Heritage Group at

7:30 p.m.

 Launch of Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter 10 th Anniversary Booklet in Dillon’s Hotel, No. 27 Upper

Main Street, Letterkenny by the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Committee at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 24:

 Donegal Town 550: History and Remembrance Conference in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town

organised by Matthew Potter & Helen Meehan from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Turas Bus Turas Bus go dtí Carn Tóchar agus Baile Eachaidh, Co. Dhoire ag fagáil Ionad Seirbhísi

Poiblí, Bóthar, Neil T. Blaney, Leitir Ceanainn ag 9 i.n. Caithfear clárú.

 The Moville Heritage Experience – Choice of two fieldtrips leaving from St. Eugene's Hall, James

Street, Moville at 10 a.m. Booking required.

 ‘Sacred Sites in the Parish of Kilcar’ walk and talk organised by the Kilcar Heritage Committee

leaving from the car park at Áislann Chill Chartha / St. Matthew's Church, Kilcar at 11 a.m.

 Plein Air Workshops at Glebe House & Gallery, Church Hill from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

 Plein Art at McSwyne's Castle, St. John's Point, Dunkineely organised by Dunkineely Community

Limited from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 Plein Air Workshops at Glebe House & Gallery, Church Hill from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

 The Moville Heritage Experience – Choice of two fieldtrips leaving from St. Eugene's Hall, James

Street, Moville at 12:30 p.m. Booking required.

 Tour of Leitir Corn Mill, Kilcar organised Muileann Coirce Leitir from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 HMS Wasp 1884 Commemoration & Presentation organised by Vincent Breslin, Stair agus

Seandalaoíchta na nOileán on Tory Island / Oileán Thoraigh at 12 noon.

 ‘Building the Boat – A Performance’ at The Workhouse in Dunfanaghy at 12 noon and at 3 p.m.

Admission €10.

 ‘Cures, Remedies & Old Wives Tales’ event in the Market House Heritage Centre, Clonmany

organised by the Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

 Kids 'Cois Farraige' Art Workshop in Fanad Lighthouse at 1 p.m.

 McSwyne's Castle Celebration at McSwyne' Castle, St. John's Point by Dunkineely Community

Limited at 2 p.m.

 A Tour of St Marys Church of Ireland Graveyard, Stranorlar organised by Ballybofey, Stranorlar &

District Historical Society at 2pm.

 Guided Walk – Moville's Maritime Heritage & Seashore by An Taisce leaving from The Fid Sculpture,

Old Stone Pier in Moville at 3 p.m.

 The Moville Heritage Experience – Choice of two fieldtrips leaving from St. Eugene's Hall, James

Street, Moville at 3:30 p.m. Booking required.

Sunday, August 25:

 Open Day at Railway Crossing Cottage in Drimark organised by the Irish Landmark Trust from 10

a.m. to 4 p.m. Booking required.

 Open Day at St. John’s Point Lightkeeper’s Houses organised by the Irish Landmark Trust from 10

a.m. to 4 p.m. Booking required.

 Open Day at Termon House, Maghery organised by the Irish Landmark Trust from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Booking required.

 Water Day at Sharagore Wetland Trail in St. Egney’s School in Desertegney from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 Kayak & Forage with Eco Atlantic Adventures at Fanad Lighthouse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission Fee.

 ‘Tae in the Bog’ event organised by Cairde na hEaragaile in collaboration with Wild Atlantic Nature

leaving from Ionad Pobail Dhún Luiche, Moneymore, Dunlewey at 11 a.m. Booking required.

Admission €10.

 Craft Fair at Donegal Castle, Donegal Town from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Visit to Heritage Works at St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton organised by the Parish Council of St.

Mary’s Church at 12 noon.

 ‘Cures, Remedies & Old Wives Tales’ event in the Market House Heritage Centre, Clonmany

organised by the Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

 ‘The Spanish Armada in County Donegal’ talk by David Atherton in the Old Coastguard Station,

Greencastle organised by the Inishowen Maritime Museum at 2 p.m.

 Seisiún Ceoil ag Teach Solais Fhánada / Fanad Lighthouse from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 Heritage Open Day at Donegal Parish Church, Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town from 2 p.m. to 5

p.m.

 Malin Head Heritage Exhibition in Malin Head Community Centre from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission

€2 (Adults) / FREE (Children & Students).

 Talk on the history of the Ards Peninsula at Ards Friary, Creeslough at 3 p.m.

 Allingham Trail Walk organised by the Donegal Historical Society leaving from the Abbey Arts

Centre, Ballyshannon at 3 p.m.

 ‘Malin Head – Influence of Water on its Environment & Culture’ Guided Walk by An Taisce at

Banba’s Crown / Lloyds Signal Tower, Malin Head at 3 p.m.

 Walking Through 1,500 years of Fahan, a walking tour organised by Fahan Community

Development Partnership CLG. Meeting at the car park beside St. Mura’s Church of Ireland, Fahan

at 3 p.m.

 Vinyl Sunday at Glebe House & Gallery in Church Hill from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 Boat Trip around St. John's Point organised by Dunkineely Community Limited leaving from

Killybegs Marina, Opposite Ahoy Café, Killybegs at 6 p.m. Booking required. Cost: €16

Release in full –

Release in full-

Make a Connection with Heritage Week

With 120 events planned for Heritage Week in County Donegal, there’s never

been a better time to connect with our built, archaeological, natural and

cultural heritage – that’s the message from the County Donegal Heritage

Office. National Heritage Week takes place from next Saturday, August 17

until Sunday, August 25 and most events are free. The full programme of

events is available on-line at: www.heritageweek.ie

“This year’s theme is Connections, Routes and Networks, and celebrates how

we connect to each other and the links between people and their local

heritage” explained Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“There’s a great programme of events again this year organised by heritage

organisations, community groups and individuals across the county. Heritage

Week in County Donegal would not be the success it is were it not for the

those people who organise events – often on a voluntary basis – and those

people who support them. The variety and quality of events planned this year

is impressive. It includes built heritage open houses, traditional skills and

crafts demonstrations, guided walks, heritage site visits, fieldtrips, exhibitions,

talks, a conference, workshops, boat trips, bus tours, artisan fairs, historical

re-enactments, launch events, traditional music and children’s activities.

There are over 20 events organised or part-funded by the Culture Division of

Donegal County Council that includes the Heritage Office, Biodiversity Office,

County Museum, County Archives, County Library Service, County Arts Office

and the Regional Cultural Centre.”

“Be sure to check out the Heritage Week website or your local newspapers for

further details of events in your area. The National Heritage Week website

allows you to search by county and by day so you can plan your Heritage

Week itinerary. There is a ‘My Events Trail’ facility on the Heritage Week

website that allows you to highlight the events that you’d like to attend and

then you can print out, e-mail or share your events trail on social media.

County Donegal Heritage Week event organisers can collect free National

Heritage Week-branded merchandise at the County Museum, High Road,

Letterkenny. These include high-visibility vests, t-shirts, hats, bunting and

lanyards.”

There are three themed days. New this year is Heritage Open Day that takes

place on Saturday, August 17 where civic and historic properties are open to

the public for free. Wild Child Day takes place on Saturday, August 24 and

encourages children and families to make the most of the outdoors to enjoy

and explore the heritage and biodiversity in their locality. Water Heritage Day

takes place on Sunday, August 25 and celebrates Ireland’s water, our

connections with it and how our history and heritage has been shaped by the

sea, rivers, lakes and wetlands. National Heritage Week is an integral part of

European Heritage Days celebrated in over 40 countries across Europe.

National Heritage Week is coordinated by The Heritage Council & Local

Authority Heritage Officers with support from the Department of Housing,

Local Government & Heritage.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan

TD said: "National Heritage Week does such an exceptional job of binding

together in one festival Ireland's built, natural and cultural heritage. The

awareness and appreciation of heritage that Heritage Week has been raising

over the last 25 years has done wonders for heritage, helping to shape more

informed views, to change hearts and minds and to preserve of our incredible

resources. As Minister of State for Heritage, I am privileged to work with on

an almost daily basis with the passionate individuals who run events every

year and regularly witness first-hand the extraordinary efforts that people

make to bring our heritage to life.” Full details and updates are available on

the National Heritage Week website at: www.heritageweek.ie