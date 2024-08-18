Proposed increase in minimum wage could cost medium-size businesses more than €30,000

It’s claimed an increase of 80 cent per hour in the minimum wage could cost medium-size businesses up to 35 thousand euro extra if granted.

The government is strongly considering delaying an increase to the living wage, after a wave of hospitality and retail closures in recent months – according to the Business Post.

Chief Executive of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association, Neil McDonnell, admits that an 80 cent rise in wages is minor in isolation.

However he adds across the workforce would have a drastic effect on businesses.