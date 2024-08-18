Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Proposed increase in minimum wage could cost medium-size businesses more than €30,000

It’s claimed an increase of 80 cent per hour in the minimum wage could cost medium-size businesses up to 35 thousand euro extra if granted.

The government is strongly considering delaying an increase to the living wage, after a wave of hospitality and retail closures in recent months – according to the Business Post.

Chief Executive of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association, Neil McDonnell, admits that an 80 cent rise in wages is minor in isolation.

However he adds across the workforce would have a drastic effect on businesses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

400 houses evacuated in Co. Down following discovery of suspected World War II bomb

18 August 2024
CBD hemp oil, Hand holding bottle of Cannabis oil in pipette
Top Stories, News

Teenager arrested and €180,000 worth of THC oil seized in Louth

18 August 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Housing Minister to see impact of defective blocks in Donegal

18 August 2024
Close-up view of unrecognizable man counting money. Horizontal composition. Studio shot. Image developed from RAW format.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed increase in minimum wage could cost medium-size businesses more than €30,000

18 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

400 houses evacuated in Co. Down following discovery of suspected World War II bomb

18 August 2024
CBD hemp oil, Hand holding bottle of Cannabis oil in pipette
Top Stories, News

Teenager arrested and €180,000 worth of THC oil seized in Louth

18 August 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Housing Minister to see impact of defective blocks in Donegal

18 August 2024
Close-up view of unrecognizable man counting money. Horizontal composition. Studio shot. Image developed from RAW format.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed increase in minimum wage could cost medium-size businesses more than €30,000

18 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

On-the-run murderer apprehended by police

18 August 2024
istockphoto-1704413556-612x612
News, Audio, Top Stories

Big tech firms to blame for decline of children’s mental health

18 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube