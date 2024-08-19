Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry and Strabane arts groups encouraged to showcase their work on Culture Night

Derry and Strabane arts groups are being encouraged to showcase their work on Culture Night

The theme this year is ‘Openness, Discovery, Celebration and Belonging’ and will take place on September 20th this year.

September is the month for culture across the country, as arts venues throughout Ireland prepare to throw open their doors to celebrate Culture Night, taking place on Friday September 20th.

Hundreds of free events will take place throughout villages, towns and cities across the island of Ireland, helping venues connect with new audiences and providing a platform for talent across a wide range of genres.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging local arts organisations to join the programme for this year’s celebration, and to make the most of the opportunity to tap into new audiences.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lillian Seenoi Barr says arts and culture are so important within the local community and more opportunities need to be found to bring that work to the fore and promote the wonderful creative experiences and performers  in the North West.

Culture Night 2024 will explore the themes of ‘Openness, Discovery, Celebration and Belonging’, and aims to take people on a voyage of discovery into the arts.

John Kerr, Arts & Culture Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, says the programme always provides an eclectic mix of activities and events.

Venues will throw open their doors to offer a range of drop-in and short sessions, allowing people to enjoy a number of free events over the course of the evening.

Find out more about the event and how you can get involved by going to culturenight.ie.

If you have an event you would like to promote as part of the Culture Night programme then you can register the details online at https://www.derrystrabane.com/what-s-on.

