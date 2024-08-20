Derry City to host Shelbourne in last eight of FAI Cup

The draw for the 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals has been confirmed with a repeat of the 2022 Final on the cards as Derry City host Shelbourne.

On that day, Derry took the cup with a 4-0 win at the Aviva Stadium while you have to go back to the 99/00 season when Shels last lifted the trophy.

Both sides are also battling it out for Premier Division honours this season and whoever comes through the last eight fixture at The Brandywell in mid September will be favourites to lift the cup.

2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals.

UCD v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Drogheda United

Wexford v Treaty United

Derry City v Shelbourne

Ties will be played week ending September 15