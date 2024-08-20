Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City to host Shelbourne in last eight of FAI Cup

The draw for the 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals has been confirmed with a repeat of the 2022 Final on the cards as Derry City host Shelbourne.

On that day, Derry took the cup with a 4-0 win at the Aviva Stadium while you have to go back to the 99/00 season when Shels last lifted the trophy.

Both sides are also battling it out for Premier Division honours this season and whoever comes through the last eight fixture at The Brandywell in mid September will be favourites to lift the cup.

2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals.

UCD v Bohemians
Athlone Town v Drogheda United
Wexford v Treaty United
Derry City v Shelbourne

Ties will be played week ending September 15

student money university
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny named cheapest town for college students

20 August 2024
grainne
Audio, Playback

Community Garda Slot on Tuesday August 20th

20 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 August 2024
IMG_1391
News, Top Stories

Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School to receive €5,000 in funding

20 August 2024
