37% injuries in pavement injuries to visually impaired people – Vision Ireland

Over three quarters of blind or vision-impaired people have been injured by footpath obstacles, with a year on year increase of 37%.

A new survey from Vision Ireland published as part of the ‘Clear our Paths’ campaign found incidents ranged from minor grazes from overhead branches to two reports of broken ankles.

The most common obstacles were parked cars, wheelie bins and overgrown branches.

Head of Policy and Partnerships at Vision Ireland, Kevin Kelly says the number of fines issued for cars parked on footpaths shows the extent of the problem…………….