Alarming but not surprising revelations made in meeting between 100% Redress Party and Banking Payments Federation Ireland

A meeting took place between the 100% Redress Party and the Banking Payment Federation of Ireland yesterday afternoon.

A number of issues were discussed in this meeting including a proposal from the BPFI to see the state guarantee upfront money to homeowners from banks to get remediation works underway, sitting on the Housing Ministers desk for eleven months.

It also emerged that a meeting between the BPFI, the Housing Agency and the Department of Housing has been pushed back twice and as of now does not have a date set in place.

Cllr Ali Farren of the 100% Redress Party says it’s alarming but not surprising: