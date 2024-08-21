Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Alarming but not surprising revelations made in meeting between 100% Redress Party and Banking Payments Federation Ireland

A meeting took place between the 100% Redress Party and the Banking Payment Federation of Ireland yesterday afternoon.

A number of issues were discussed in this meeting including a proposal from the BPFI to see the state guarantee upfront money to homeowners from banks to get remediation works underway, sitting on the Housing Ministers desk for eleven months.

It also emerged that a meeting between the BPFI, the Housing Agency and the Department of Housing has been pushed back twice and as of now does not have a date set in place.

Cllr Ali Farren of the 100% Redress Party says it’s alarming but not surprising:

police
News, Top Stories

Man charged with murder of woman in Magherafelt

21 August 2024
456239640_1012095867377166_3655204292494380408_n
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coastguard aid injured visitor to Glenlough Bay

21 August 2024
crow banger
News, Top Stories

Donegal County council appeal to farmers on crow banger usage

21 August 2024
farm famers sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Doneqal Deputy calls on Agriculture Minister to reverse doubled non-domestic water tariffs

21 August 2024
Advertisement

