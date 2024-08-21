Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘No praise’ for FG on the exemption of farmers from RZLT – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal TD says he has no praise for Fine Gael following an announcement yesterday that farmers are to be excluded from the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the decision to defer the tax is only benefitting those who are holding on to land suitable for development and watching the value rise as the housing crises worsens.

He added that his party called for the exemption three years ago.

Deputy Doherty says farmers can be exempt from this policy easily, and that it should not be a reason see yet another delay in the establishing of the tax:

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Man charged with murder of woman in Magherafelt

21 August 2024
456239640_1012095867377166_3655204292494380408_n
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coastguard aid injured visitor to Glenlough Bay

21 August 2024
crow banger
News, Top Stories

Donegal County council appeal to farmers on crow banger usage

21 August 2024
farm famers sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Doneqal Deputy calls on Agriculture Minister to reverse doubled non-domestic water tariffs

21 August 2024
