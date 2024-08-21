‘No praise’ for FG on the exemption of farmers from RZLT – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal TD says he has no praise for Fine Gael following an announcement yesterday that farmers are to be excluded from the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the decision to defer the tax is only benefitting those who are holding on to land suitable for development and watching the value rise as the housing crises worsens.

He added that his party called for the exemption three years ago.

Deputy Doherty says farmers can be exempt from this policy easily, and that it should not be a reason see yet another delay in the establishing of the tax: