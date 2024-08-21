Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In the first hour, we discuss a weekend article on economic neglect of Derry with the author, as Vision Ireland launches its ‘Clear our Paths’ campaign, we hear of the dangers posed by footpaths, and we look at the importance of planning for retirement……..

In hour two, journalist Kitty Holland pays tribute to Nell McCafferty, and we ask if people over 40 should still go clubbing……………

Hour three begins with a preview of the film Mrs Robinson, Wellness Wednesday looks ahead to the Donegal Half Marathon on Sunday, Chris Ashmore is in studio with Business Matters, and Lough Swilly prepares to h0st the World Junior Angling Championships…………