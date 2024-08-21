Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In the first hour, we discuss a weekend article on economic neglect of Derry with the author, as Vision Ireland launches its ‘Clear our Paths’ campaign, we hear of the dangers posed by footpaths, and we look at the importance of planning for retirement…….. 

In hour two, journalist Kitty Holland pays tribute to Nell McCafferty, and we ask if people over 40 should still go clubbing……………

Hour three begins with a preview of the film Mrs Robinson, Wellness Wednesday looks ahead to the Donegal Half Marathon on Sunday, Chris Ashmore is in studio with Business Matters, and Lough Swilly prepares to h0st the World Junior Angling Championships…………  

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-08-21 153322
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught speeding in wet weather conditions

21 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Pier Carpark to close amid flood risks over next 24 hours

21 August 2024
vhi fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

VHI health insurance customers face second price increase this year

21 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-21 131653
News, Audio, Top Stories

37% injuries in pavement injuries to visually impaired people – Vision Ireland

21 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2024
#LoveDonegal - Image 4
News, Top Stories

#LoveDonegal day taking place in September

21 August 2024

