Caitriona Jennings and Ciaran McGonagle to represent Ireland at 100KM World Championships

Letterkenny AC athletes Caitriona Jennings & Ciaran McGonagle will represent Ireland at the 2024 IAU 100Km World Championships which take place in Bangalore, India on December 7th.

Caitriona finished 3rd in the last 100KM World Championships back in 2022 and claimed Gold in the Masters Race while setting a new Irish National Record and age group world-best performance with a time of 7:07:16.

Most recently, Catriona finished 7th in the highly competitive Comrades Marathon (90K) in South Africa.

Ciaran, having recently stepped up to the 100Km distance, has represented Ireland in the Anglo Celtic Plate 2023 & 2024 and has reset the Irish National Record on both occasions with a best time of 6:50:28.