Improvements required at designated centres for older people in Donegal – HIQA report

HIQA has found improvements are required at four designated centres for older people in Donegal.

During the unannounced inspections, while residents were found to have an overall good quality of life, some issues were discovered at one centres in terms of fire precaution.

Of the 13 regulations inspected at Ramelton Community Hospital, 8 were found to be compliant, 4 substantially compliant and 1 not compliant.

The report says residents enjoyed an overall good quality of life however, improvements were required in Governance and Management, Communication Difficulties, Fire Precautions and Infection Control.

Inspectors found improvements were also needed at Buncrana Community Hospital in the general maintenance of the centre and in the provider’s fire precautions.

Inspectors noted issues with leaking roofs and raised concerns over the protection of residents in the event of a fire.

Carndonagh Community Hospital was found to be mostly compliant. All but 1 of the regulations inspected was found to be fully compliant with the contract for the provision of services regulation requiring minor improvements.

Finally, Brentwood Manor Private Nursing Home was declared substantially compliant during a thematic inspection to review the use of restrictive practices.

Inspectors noted that, residents received a good, safe service but their quality of life would be enhanced by improvements in the management and reduction of restrictive practices.