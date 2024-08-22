Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one, a letter to the Irish Times about hospitality in Donegal’s pubs and cafes sparks a debate, there’s concern in South Inishowen about dangerous driving following an incident last night in Muff, and we speak to a niece of Nell McCafferty, who recalls an aunt who was “the best of craic”…….

In hour two, we speak to two brothers from Ards Friary about the drive to raise funds to help the house, farm and garden become more organic, we discuss the proposal to ban mobile phones in secondary schools with former Education Minister Joe McHugh, and we hear from John, whose wife has to travel to Sligo regularly for eye injections……………… 

In hour three, we speak to an Internatioonal Protection Applicant who is a qualified clinical psychologist and offers counselling to others who are seeking asylum, Buncrana Golf Club’s car draw is in full swing, and we speak to the curator of Glebe House and Gallery, which is closing for essential maintenence………

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert on going in Derry following discovery of suspicious object

22 August 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ Director of Content to leave organisation

22 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

Improvements required at designated centres for older people in Donegal – HIQA report

22 August 2024
