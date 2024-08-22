Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Six Donegal footballers nominated for 2024 Irish News All Star Awards

Six Donegal footballers and one hurler have been nominated for the 2024 Irish News All-Star awards.

The football nominees are Buncrana’s Caolan McGonagle, Michael Langan of St Michael’s, Niall O’Donnell of St Eunan’s, Oisin Gallen of Sean MacCumhaills and the St Naul’s pairing of Peadar Mogan and Brendan McCole.

Setanta’s Steven McBride is the sole hurling nominee.

The winners, which will be chosen by a combination of a public vote and an expert panel, will be unveiled in Belfast on the 27th of September.

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert on going in Derry following discovery of suspicious object

22 August 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ Director of Content to leave organisation

22 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

Improvements required at designated centres for older people in Donegal – HIQA report

22 August 2024
