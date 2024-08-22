Six Donegal footballers nominated for 2024 Irish News All Star Awards

Six Donegal footballers and one hurler have been nominated for the 2024 Irish News All-Star awards.

The football nominees are Buncrana’s Caolan McGonagle, Michael Langan of St Michael’s, Niall O’Donnell of St Eunan’s, Oisin Gallen of Sean MacCumhaills and the St Naul’s pairing of Peadar Mogan and Brendan McCole.

Setanta’s Steven McBride is the sole hurling nominee.

The winners, which will be chosen by a combination of a public vote and an expert panel, will be unveiled in Belfast on the 27th of September.