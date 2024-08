Donegal SFC fixtures: St Nauls and Killybegs re-scheduled for Saturday afternoon

Yesterday’s postponed Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship encounter between St Nauls and Killybegs has been rescheduled for this Saturday, 31 Aug Pairc Gearid O’Gallachoir at 1:30.

This weekend’s fixtures are as follows:

FOOTBALL:

Senior Football Championship Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Gearid O’Gallachoir, St Naul’s GAA Club V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: TBC

Senior Football B Championship Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Gearid O’Gallachoir, St Naul’s GAA Club V Killybegs 12:00, Ref: TBC Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: St Michael’s, St Michael’s V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC

Senior Football C Championship Group A Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Pearse Memorial Park, (Round 3), Ardara V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: TBC Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 3), Termon V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Football B Championship Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Naomh Columba V Malin 17:00, Ref: TBC Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 3), Buncrana V Milford 14:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Football Group A Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Brd V Convoy 18:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Football Group B Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Pdraig Muff V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 4), Urris V Naomh Pdraig Lifford 15:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Football Championship Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Dunkineely, (Round 3), Naomh Ultan V Convoy 18:45, Ref: TBC Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Round 4), Convoy V Carndonagh 13:00, Ref: TBC Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 4), Urris V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: TBC Sun, 01 Sep, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 4), Naomh Brd V Naomh Pdraig Muff 14:00, Ref: TBC

HURLING

Senior Hurling Championship Stage B Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: O Donnell Park, (County Final), Burt V Setanta 17:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Hurling Championship Stage 2 Sat, 31 Aug, Venue: O Donnell Park, (County Final), Carndonagh V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC