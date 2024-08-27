Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Christy feels changes to the road layout in parts of Letterkenny have made traffic worse, there’s local reaction to the Government’s Autism Innovation Strategy and we discuss news that the state is picking up the bill for some treatment that private insurance companies should be paying for:

First up it’s ‘Community Garda Information’ and later we discuss Oasis reforming and their upcoming concerts in Croke Park:

We hear how penalty points are increasing insurance premiums, Carol Haslim discusses her cancer diagnosis and how technology is helping her independence, Stanley points out big variances in fuel prices and another listener says his insurance is going up and he has no penalty pints:

Uisce Eireann
Burtonport reservoir works may cause supply disruptions

27 August 2024
N56
Next phase of Dungloe – Kilraine Road Scheme to commence next month

27 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 August 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
Burst mains leave many in Carndonagh without water

27 August 2024
