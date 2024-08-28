41 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

There were 41 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 16 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

It’s the joint third highest figure in the state today along with Sligo, surpassed only by Limerick with 53 and Cork with 49.

Yesterday, in a statement urging people to seek alternatives to the ED in Letterkenny where possible, Saolta warned of very long waiting times, and confirmed that some elective surgeries at the hospital were being cancelled as a result of the numbers presenting.