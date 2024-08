320,000 music fans are expected to be away from home attending this week’s Coldplay gigs in Croke Park – and that’s prompted a burglary warning for concert-goers.

Music fans are being warned against oversharing on social media, to avoid the risk of break-ins.

Security experts say professional thieves scour the web to find social media users announcing they’ll be out – while their public profiles often leave clues about what valuables they’ve left at home.