Colum Eastwood expected to stand down as SDLP leader today

Colum Eastwood is expected to stand down as leader of the SDLP later.

A press conference is due to be held in Derry this afternoon.

Almost two months after reclaiming his seat after the Westminster election, Mr. Eastwood is expected to announced that he’s resigning as party leader.

The Foyle MP’s been in his role since 2015.

Those in the running to be his successor are rumoured to be fellow MP Claire Hanna or the party’s Assembly leader, Maithiu

Although the announcement is expected this afternoon, Mr. Eastwood could remain in the role until the party’s conference in October.

