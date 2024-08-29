Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin start their Paralympics today

There are 35 Irish athletes competing in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris with the action begin this morning.

Donegal Mitchell McLaughlin will pilot Damien Vereker on the track this afternoon in the Para Cycling Mens 4000m Individual Pursuit.

They go in heat 6 at 1.11pm. That’s the first of three event for the duo. They will also take on the 1000m Time Trail on Sunday and then the Individual Time Trail next Wednesday 4th September.

Tiarnán O’Donnell goes in the rowing on Friday. The Limerick man’s father hails from Urris in Inishowen while Katie George Dunleavy is also in Para Cycling action on Friday, her family comes from Mountcharles.