Finn Harps link up with Letterkenny Medics

Finn Harps FC have announced a new partnership with Letterkenny Medics.
The collaboration will see Letterkenny Medics providing comprehensive medical support to the club, including player medicals and ongoing medical assistance for the senior football team and backroom staff throughout the year.
On match days, a dedicated staff member from Letterkenny Medics will be present at all home games, serving as the doctor in attendance.
Finn Harps Chairperson, Ian Harkin, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Having met the team and seen their operation, the doctors have impressed us with their client-focused approach. With services available 7 days a week from 10am to 8pm, having Letterkenny Medics aboard as partners is a massively welcome development for the club.”
Dr. Mohamed of Letterkenny Medics added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Finn Harps FC. Our goal is to provide the best possible medical care to ensure the well-being of the players and staff throughout the season. This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare in the community, and we look forward to supporting the team both on and off the field.”
Dr. Ripu, also representing Letterkenny Medics, emphasized the importance of providing tailored medical care to athletes.
“We understand the unique needs of footballers and are committed to ensuring that Finn Harps’ players receive the highest level of medical attention to help them perform at their best and recover effectively when needed. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to contribute to the club’s success.”