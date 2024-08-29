Finn Harps link up with Letterkenny Medics

Finn Harps FC have announced a new partnership with Letterkenny Medics.

The collaboration will see Letterkenny Medics providing comprehensive medical support to the club, including player medicals and ongoing medical assistance for the senior football team and backroom staff throughout the year.

On match days, a dedicated staff member from Letterkenny Medics will be present at all home games, serving as the doctor in attendance.

Finn Harps Chairperson, Ian Harkin, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Having met the team and seen their operation, the doctors have impressed us with their client-focused approach. With services available 7 days a week from 10am to 8pm, having Letterkenny Medics aboard as partners is a massively welcome development for the club.”