Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Finn Harps link up with Letterkenny Medics

Finn Harps FC have announced a new partnership with Letterkenny Medics.

The collaboration will see Letterkenny Medics providing comprehensive medical support to the club, including player medicals and ongoing medical assistance for the senior football team and backroom staff throughout the year.

On match days, a dedicated staff member from Letterkenny Medics will be present at all home games, serving as the doctor in attendance.

Finn Harps Chairperson, Ian Harkin, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Having met the team and seen their operation, the doctors have impressed us with their client-focused approach. With services available 7 days a week from 10am to 8pm, having Letterkenny Medics aboard as partners is a massively welcome development for the club.”

Dr. Mohamed of Letterkenny Medics added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Finn Harps FC. Our goal is to provide the best possible medical care to ensure the well-being of the players and staff throughout the season. This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare in the community, and we look forward to supporting the team both on and off the field.”

Dr. Ripu, also representing Letterkenny Medics, emphasized the importance of providing tailored medical care to athletes.

“We understand the unique needs of footballers and are committed to ensuring that Finn Harps’ players receive the highest level of medical attention to help them perform at their best and recover effectively when needed. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to contribute to the club’s success.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday August 29th

29 August 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate gas tank theft in Derry’s Waterside

29 August 2024
Letterkenny Courthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in relation to St Johnston incidents

29 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight leak detection works may cause water supply issues in Ballyshannon

29 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday August 29th

29 August 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate gas tank theft in Derry’s Waterside

29 August 2024
Letterkenny Courthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in relation to St Johnston incidents

29 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight leak detection works may cause water supply issues in Ballyshannon

29 August 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with woman’s murder in Derry

29 August 2024
physiotherapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Understaffing in Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department unfair on patients and staff – Cllr Meehan

29 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube