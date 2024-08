Housing commencements in Donegal rose by almost 78% during the first seven months of the year, compared to 2023.

In Donegal, the number of notices of intention to begin work or convert a building for residential use was 370, up from 208 during the same period last year.

Nationally, the increase was 91%, averaging out to around 97 commencements every day.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing Alan Dillon says there are several reasons for the increase…………………