Inishowen crash victim to be laid to rest today

Kian Dawson-Kirk who died in a crash in Inishowen last weekend will be laid to rest today.

The 16 year old from Carnhill, Derry died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision on Saturday night in Quigley’s Point.

His cousin, 20 year old Eoghan Dawson, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he sadly passed away from his injuries on Wednesday.

Kian’s funeral mass will take place this morning at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.

