Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department operating with only two staff members

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

The Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department is currently operating below 60% capacity with only 2 of the 5 staff present.

The news comes as a letter has been sent to GPs outlining the pressure the service is under.

It understood the situation won’t improve within the next year.

In the letter GPs were asked to advise their patients of the long wait-times and to discourage them from contacting the department, as the admin support is limited to four hours a week.

At home exercises are also being advised in the interim.

While the recruitment ban has been lifted, no indication has been given to date to recruit people to fill the three vacancies.

