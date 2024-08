A man in his 50s is due in court today, charged in connection with a crash in Donegal at the weekend, following which a woman in her 80s died.

The collision came just hours after another serious crash, in which two young cousins were killed.

The woman was one of three people injured in a two-car collision on Sunday morning.

Another woman and a man were treated for non-life threatening injuries – the woman in her 80s was taken to Sligo University Hospital, where she died yesterday.