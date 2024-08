A 28 year old man is due in court today charged with the rape and murder of 65 year old Montserrat Martorell in Derry.

The Spanish native was found dead in a flat on Harvey Street in the City on Saturday morning following a fire.

She had been subjected to what police have described as a ‘horrific and sustained attack’.

The man is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He’s due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.