Overnight leak detection works may cause water supply issues in Ballyshannon

Uisce Eireann say overnight leak detection works in Ballyshannon may cause supply disruptions to West Rock, East Rock and surrounding areas tonight.
Works are scheduled to take place from 11o’clock tonight (Thurs) until 5 o’clock tomorrow morning.
