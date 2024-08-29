Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Overnight leak detection works may cause water supply issues in Ballyshannon

Uisce Eireann say overnight leak detection works in Ballyshannon may cause supply disruptions to West Rock, East Rock and surrounding areas tonight.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11o’clock tonight (Thurs) until 5 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight leak detection works may cause water supply issues in Ballyshannon

29 August 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with woman’s murder in Derry

29 August 2024
physiotherapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Understaffing in Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department unfair on patients and staff – Cllr Meehan

29 August 2024
Kian-Dawson
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Kind hearted’ Derry teen laid to rest today

29 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight leak detection works may cause water supply issues in Ballyshannon

29 August 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with woman’s murder in Derry

29 August 2024
physiotherapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Understaffing in Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department unfair on patients and staff – Cllr Meehan

29 August 2024
Kian-Dawson
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Kind hearted’ Derry teen laid to rest today

29 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2024
df822ce5-0bb4-434d-8956-5385ac9b6ec6
News, Audio, Top Stories

Religious buildings in St. Johnston attacked over night

29 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube