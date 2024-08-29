Paralympics: McLaughlin and Vereker finish seventh in 4000M heat

Donegal cyclist Mitchell McLaughlin was the pilot as Damien Vereker set a PB of 4:14.826 in their heat of the B4 Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit at the Paralympic Games in Paris this afternoon.

Unfortuntely, the time was not enough for a place in medal race as the Kilkenny man and pilot McLaughlin finished seventh overall.

The world record – standing at 3:58.397 before the Games – fell twice during the heats, first through Great Britain’s Stephen Bate in 3:56.435 before that was broken by Tristan Bangma, the Netherlands rider who had previously held the record, in a time of 3:55.396.

However, all is not lost for the duo of Vereker and McLaughlin as they will compete in the 1000m Time Trial on Sunday and then the Individual Time Trial next Wednesday.