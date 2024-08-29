Religious buildings in St. Johnston attacked over night

Three religious buildings have been targeted in a spate of attacks in St. Johnston – a man in his 20s has been arrested.

The Catholic Church, the Masonic Hall and the Orange Hall have each sustained damage overnight.

Gardai say they received the first report at 9:45 last night and are now investigating the criminal damage and attempted arson.

The man is currently being detained in a garda station in the county.

Sam Waterworth, Chair and Secretary of the Masonic Hall spoke to Greg Hughes this morning, he says the attacks are sickening: