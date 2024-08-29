Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Religious buildings in St. Johnston attacked over night

Three religious buildings have been targeted in a spate of attacks in St. Johnston – a man in his 20s has been arrested.

The Catholic Church, the Masonic Hall and the Orange Hall have each sustained damage overnight.

Gardai say they received the first report at 9:45 last night and are now investigating the criminal damage and attempted arson.

The man is currently being detained in a garda station in the county.

Sam Waterworth, Chair and Secretary of the Masonic Hall spoke to Greg Hughes this morning, he says the attacks are sickening:

Religious buildings in St. Johnston attacked over night

29 August 2024
Tourists leave Gola Island due to persistent water issues

29 August 2024
Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department operating with only two staff members

29 August 2024
Coldplay concert goers warned of over sharing online due to burglary risks

29 August 2024
