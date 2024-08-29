Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Seamus Coleman named in Ireland squad to face England and Greece

Seamus Coleman

New Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has named his squad to face England in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday the 7th of September and Greece the following Tuesday the 10th.

Killybegs man Seamus Coleman has been named in the 23-man squad.

Hallgrímsson’s first squad announcement also includes a first call-up for Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer who has completed his paperwork and received international clearance from FIFA.

The 22-year old made his Premier League debut this month for the Foxes and scored an impressive seven goals last season as he helped the club secure promotion back to the top flight.

In a further boost to the new Head Coach, striker Evan Ferguson has been named in the squad following his involvement for Brighton in the Carabao Cup this week – The Dubliner returns to the squad having missed the June international window with an ankle injury.

Cardiff City striker Callum Robinson, who scored in the South Wales derby at the weekend against Swansea City, comes back into the squad as well as Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne.

Long-term international absentee Jayson Molumby receives his first call-up since November 2023 after his foot injury ruled him out of international action this year whilst Chiedozie Ogbene and Nathan Collins, who were ruled out of the Hungary and Portugal matches through injury, also return to the squad.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu remains a long-term absentee with an achilles injury whilst Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen is set to miss his first Ireland squad since 2020 as he withdrew from the squad through injury.

The full 23-man squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Sunderland), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City).

Attackers: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar).

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate gas tank theft in Derry’s Waterside

29 August 2024
Letterkenny Courthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in relation to St Johnston incidents

29 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight leak detection works may cause water supply issues in Ballyshannon

29 August 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with woman’s murder in Derry

29 August 2024
