Storm names announced for incoming season

Children have come up with the list of storm names for the coming season.

The list, shared between Met Éireann and the met offices in the Netherlands and the UK, will be used from September 1st.

Ireland’s contribution to the list came from children who took part in the ESB Science Blast last February.

Met Éireann’s Eoin Sherlock says some of the Irish names include Connall, Darragh, Naoise, and Poppy:

The full 2024/25 list is Ashley, Bert, ConallDarragh, Éowyn, Floris, Gerben, HugoIzzy, James, Kayleigh, Lewis, Mavis, Naoise, Otje, Poppy, Rafi, Sayuri, Tilly, Vivienne, Wren.

Those in Bold are the names chosen by Met Éireann.

burglary
News, Top Stories

Coldplay concert goers warned of over sharing online due to burglary risks

29 August 2024
ATU Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU Donegal make 2,700 CAO offers

29 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm names announced for incoming season

29 August 2024
Colum Eastwood
News, Top Stories

Colum Eastwood expected to stand down as SDLP leader today

29 August 2024
Advertisement

