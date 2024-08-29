Storm names announced for incoming season

Children have come up with the list of storm names for the coming season.

The list, shared between Met Éireann and the met offices in the Netherlands and the UK, will be used from September 1st.

Ireland’s contribution to the list came from children who took part in the ESB Science Blast last February.

Met Éireann’s Eoin Sherlock says some of the Irish names include Connall, Darragh, Naoise, and Poppy:

The full 2024/25 list is Ashley, Bert, Conall, Darragh, Éowyn, Floris, Gerben, Hugo, Izzy, James, Kayleigh, Lewis, Mavis, Naoise, Otje, Poppy, Rafi, Sayuri, Tilly, Vivienne, Wren.

Those in Bold are the names chosen by Met Éireann.