Buncrana come from behind to win first ever Intermediate Hurling Championship

Buncrana have beaten Inishowen neighbours Carndonagh 0-15 to 1-10 in the Donegal Intermediate Hurling Final at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

After leading by a point at half time, Carndonagh found themselves four points up at the very beginning of the second half when Cathal Doherty hit the net.

However, Buncrana rallied and scored seven unanswered points to take control of the contest.

Two late points from Sam Doherty handed Buncrana their first ever hurling title.

With the full time report, here’s Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ…