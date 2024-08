The experiences of people in nursing homes and care-settings during Covid are being made public today.

A group representing survivors, and bereaved families, say they’re finally ‘breaking the silence’.

Every 20 minutes today – they’ll be sharing someone’s story on social media.

Majella Beattie from Care Champions says they’ve lost confidence in Government plans to ‘evaluate’ the pandemic – and are gathering a panel of experts for what they’re terming the people’s inquiry………