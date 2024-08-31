Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Child rescued from rocks close to Magheraclogher Strand

Details have emerged of the rescue of a child from rocks close to Magheraclogher Strand.

In a social media post last night, Bunbeg Coast Guard confirmed they were tasked late last Saturday evening following reports of a child on a paddle board being washed off-shore in the vicinity of Dunmore, Carrickfinn.

When they arrived at the scene, they recovered the child from the rocks.

The crew has praised the bravery of the young child,  who they say did everything right and prevented a much worse outcome.

They’re also praising the child’s parents, who remained calm and alerted the Coast Guard as soon as they realised the seriousness of the situation.

The post concludes by urging people not to hesitate if they see a potentially dangerous situation, and even if they are unsure, to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Magheraclogher Strnd

