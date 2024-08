Today marks the 30th anniversary of the IRA ceasefire.

It was a key turning point during the Troubles resulting in the Belfast Agreement and a transition to peace.

Loyalist paramilitaries followed suit two months later, ceasing “all operational hostilities” – marking the beginning of the end of decades of violence.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says many people didn’t believe that the ceasefire would end the Troubles……………….