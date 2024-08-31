Goals galore: Voodoo Venue Cup full-time scores

The first round of games in the Voodoo Cup were played on Saturday afternoon.

Results

Arranmore United 1, Gweedore Celtic 4

Castlefin Celtic 2, Lagan Harps 1

Copany Rovers 3, Cappry Rovers 0

Donegal Town 5, Erne Wanderers FC 6

Drumbar FC 2, St Catherines FC 0

Drumkeen United 2, Ballybofey United 4

Drumoghill 1, Bonagee United 8

Dunlewey Celtic 3, Keadue Rovers 2

Glencar Celtic 0, Fanad United 1

Glenea United 0, Strand Rovers 8

Gweedore United 1, Cranford FC 3

Oldtown Celtic 5, Milford United 0

Ramelton Mariners 2, Swilly Rovers 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic 0, Letterkenny Rovers 3