Goals galore: Voodoo Venue Cup full-time scores

The first round of games in the Voodoo Cup were played on Saturday afternoon.
Results
Arranmore United 1, Gweedore Celtic 4
Castlefin Celtic 2, Lagan Harps 1
Copany Rovers 3, Cappry Rovers 0
Donegal Town 5, Erne Wanderers FC 6
Drumbar FC 2, St Catherines FC 0
Drumkeen United 2, Ballybofey United 4
Drumoghill 1, Bonagee United 8
Dunlewey Celtic 3, Keadue Rovers 2
Glencar Celtic 0, Fanad United 1
Glenea United 0, Strand Rovers 8
Gweedore United 1, Cranford FC 3
Oldtown Celtic 5, Milford United 0
Ramelton Mariners 2, Swilly Rovers 1
Kilmacrennan Celtic 0, Letterkenny Rovers 3