Manager and player reaction to Burt winning Senior Hurling Championship – Micky McGrath, Ronan McDermott & Liam McKinney

Burt are Donegal Senior Hurling Champions for the first time in six years as they defeated old foes Setanta today.

Liam McKinney, Kevin Curran and Darragh Grant got the Burt goals as they ran out deserving 3-16 to 1-18 winners at O’Donnell Park.

Marty McGrath’s side faced a Setanta team that were going for three-in-a-row Donegal Senior Hurling Championships.

McGrath spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney during the celebrations…

 

Winning captain Ronan McDermott also gave his thoughts to Brendan…

 

Liam McKinney hit 1-11 for Burt today which earned him the Man Of The Match award. Brendan caught up with McKinney…

 

 

Burt manager Micky McGrath

 

