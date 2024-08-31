Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI investigate firing of shots in Dungiven

Police in County Derry re appealing for information following the report of shots being fired at a property in the Dungiven area last night.

It was reported at around 10:50 pm that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the Bleach Green area of the town, causing damage to a door and window of the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

The PSNI are urging anyone who was in the Bleach Green area at the time of the shooting and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage to come forward.

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs causing supply disruptions at Newmills and Buncrana

31 August 2024
Care Champions
Top Stories, Audio, News

Care Champions leading the ‘people’s inquiry’ into government Covid 19 response

31 August 2024
dungiven
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate firing of shots in Dungiven

31 August 2024
bertieahernm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Taoiseach reflects on the 30th anniversary of the IRA ceasefire

31 August 2024
Advertisement

