Derry City’s Premier Division title hopes took a dent last night as they went down 1-0 to Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The Candy Stripes went into the contest sitting on top of the table but now sit 2nd, three points behind with a game more played than league-leaders Shelbourne.

Shelbourne have the chance to pull six points clear of Ruaidhri Higgins’ side next Thursday when they play Bohs in a Dublin derby.

After last night’s game, the Derry boss spoke to Jonathon Higgins…