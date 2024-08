The woman killed in a road tragedy in St Johnston yesterday has been named locally as Patricia McBrearty from Church Street in the village.

She was in her 80s.

Ms McBrearty was pronounced dead at the scene after she was steuck by a lorry close to her home at around 2 0’clock.

She was the fourth person to die on Donegal’s roads since Saturday of last week, and the 12th sinc he beginning of the year.