66% favour another FF/FG coalition after the next general election – Poll

Support for Sinn Fein has fallen again.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has also seen a drop in her popularity in a new poll.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows Sinn Fein is down 1 to 18 per cent support. The party was polling at 37 percent in October 2022, but this backing has more than halved since.

Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country on 25, up 1, while Fianna Fail has also gained 1 to 21 per cent.

The Social Democrats drop by 1 to 4 per cent alongside Labour and the Green Party who are unchanged.

Aontu has fallen by one to 3 per cent, Solidarity People Before Profit is unchanged on 2 and Independents and Others are up 1 to 19 per cent.

Sinn Féin won’t be pleased that leader Mary Lou McDonald’s approval rating has dropped by 2 to 31 per cent, below Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín, so Sinn Féin have ground to make up before the general election.

With two thirds of those surveyed backing another Fianna Fail / Fine Gael coalition, Political Correspondent with the Irish Examiner, Paul Hosford says a general election before Christmas now seems ever more likely…………………

