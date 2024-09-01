Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Josh Moffett takes win in Galway Stages Rally – Declan Boyle 6th, Kevin Gallagher 3rd in modified section

Josh Moffett won this weekend’s Galway Stages Rally in his Citroen C3 Rally 2. Moffett, along with co-driver Keith Moriarty, finished just 11.2 seconds faster than Sam Moffett and James O’Reilly in their Hyundai.

Donegal driver Declan Boyle had a good rally – he finished 6th overall in his new Skoda Rally 2.

Kevin Gallagher and co-driver Ryan Moore left themselves with too much to do in the modified section – they were in 6th place in that category for much of today but did manage to get themselves back up into 3rd spot.

Here’s the overall top 15…

